Panera chicken tortilla soup recalled after complaints of glove pieces

(Credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service)

(WTAJ) – Before you get excited over that bowl of soup for lunch, be aware that a recall has been issued.

Several containers of Panera Bread at HOME Chicken Tortilla Soup are being recalled, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

For all your latest breaking news and local headlines sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER

The 16-ounce containers — together totaling 6,384 pounds of fully cooked, ready-to-eat soup — may be contaminated with “extraneous material,” specifically, pieces of gray nitrile gloves.

The USDA says soup maker Blount Fine Foods received several complaints, but no illnesses have been reported.

(Credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service)

The recalled soup was made on July 1 and has a “use by” date of Sept. 9 and lot code 070121-1V. The products also have the establishment number “P-13130” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

If you have the product, you’re urged to throw it away or return it to the store for a refund.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Blount Fine Foods Customer Care Team at (866) 674-4519.

RECENT RECALLS: