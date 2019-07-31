Panel Discussion: From Drugs to Dreams

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – In this six person panel, we explore individual stories about alcohol and drug addiction. We also look closely at 143 Ministries International, which is comprised of the local sober living homes Katherine’s Way and Immanuel’s House. The rehabs are run by Pastor Clifton Nobles and his wife, Ana Nobles.

Joining them on the panel are Laura King and Wyatt Schafer, two people currently in rehab and Dr. Joseph Hernandez, M.D. Dr. Hernandez is an assistant professor of Psychiatry and Health Behavior at the Medical College of Georgia and serves as our addiction specialist.

Tara Brown rounds out the panel. Brown is one of the first graduates of Katherine’s Way and has been clean for 18 months.