Pamplin College’s Future Fest returns

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- It’s an event that brings current students together with alumni of Pamplin College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at Augusta University.

Students get the chance to talk to alumni and see how their liberal arts degree can manifest into a successful career.

Dr. Christine Crookall, Associate Dean at Pamplin College says it helps to ease anxieties about graduating and finding a job.

“So these are people who’ve walked a mile in their shoes, literally. They know exactly what it’s like to get one of these liberal arts degrees. And then share with us, in just a very casual dialogue, what they’re doing now, the path that they took to get there,” said Dr. Crookall.

Julie Goley, Director of Career Services at AU said the University continues to see an increase in Health Sciences students beause of the pandemic. She says many want to help on the front lines but some are making the switch to healthcare Administration.

She said there is steady rise in students interested in a cyber career as well.

Liberal Arts programs are also seeing a rise in student majors because of opportunities where they can use their writing and communication skills.

“But we’re also seeing in K12 education, as well as Communications, different types of opportunities. So for our Liberal Arts Students, there’s plenty of opportunities where they can use their writing and communication skills, research skills. All of those transferable skills that are excellent for the workplace,” she explained.

Goley strongly suggests students at all levels of their education attend Future Fest to learn more about potential careers.

CLICK HERE for more information on Pamplin Future Fest.