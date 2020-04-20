Paine College loses appeal to be accredited with SACS

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Paine College has lost its appeal to be accredited with the Southern Association of Schools Commission on Colleges.

The school was under fire in 2012 after alleged mismanagement of funds.

SACS gave them a 2 year warning followed by 2-years probation. At the end of probation, in 20-19, they were stripped of their accreditation.

SACS cited Paine still failed to comply with its principles. Paine appealed – citing irregularities of due process.

The US Court of Appeals ruled that Paine was not able to adequately prove there were any technical errors in SACS review process.