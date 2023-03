AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Paine College will be hosting a book signing for the general public.

Dr. Maryemma Graham, the author of The House Where My Soul Lives: The Life of Margaret Walker, will be at Paine College’s Warren A. Candler Memorial Library, located at 1235 15th Street.

The book talk and signing will take place Wednesday, March 29th at 3 P.M.

The Lucy Craft Laney Museum and the Book Tavern will also be hosting this event.