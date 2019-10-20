AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Paine College has a new president.

The Board of Trustees voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Cheryl Evans Jones as the seventeenth president of the College.

“I am honored to be chosen to lead this great institution. Paine College holds a special place in my heart. I look forward to working with the Board of Trustees, our esteemed faculty, dedicated staff, loyal alumni and the Augusta community to further the College’s mission and growth. It is my sincere desire to create the best possible living and learning environment for our precious students. Together, we will write a new chapter in the life of Paine College,” she said.

For more than four years, Dr. Jones served as Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs until the Board appointed her Acting President on July 1. She succeeded Dr. Jerry L. Hardee who retired June 30.