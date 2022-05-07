AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – Charleston Christina Lee, a 17-year-old Senior at Paine College will be the youngest graduate in the college’s history.

In November of 2021, Charleston Lee was elected as the youngest Student Government Association President in the college’s history for the 2021-2022 academic school year.

Charleston is a member of the Honda Campus Allstar Challenge, the National Foreign Language Honor Society, the Collegiate 100, A Creative Symphony Elite Traveling Dance Team, and the New Student Organization Team at Paine College.

Charleston is majoring in Mathematics and is set to graduate, Magna Cum Laude and as a Presidential Scholar. The Commencement Convocation will take place at 9am in the David and Betty C. Peterson HEAL Complex on the college’s campus.

After receiving her bachelor’s degree from Paine College, Charleston plans to pursue a Master of Science Degree in Data Science from Meharry Medical College in Nashville, TN.