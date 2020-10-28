Paine College announces accreditation by TRACS

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The leadership at Paine College announced major news Tuesday evening.

President Cheryl Evans Jones said the school has been accredited. That designation comes from the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools (TRACS). Paine advanced from its Candidate II status with TRACS. Now they can award Bachelor’s degrees. This comes after a more than five year legal battle with another accrediting body, The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACS). The case is still pending in the U.S. Supreme Court, according to Michael Thurmond, Chair of the Paine College Board of Trustees.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Education announced that there would no longer be a distinction between regional and national accrediting agencies. Therefore, the SACS COC and TRACS are one in the same.

Evans Jones said the school will get to work on its recruiting efforts to increase student population.

Meanwhile, money is already rolling in for Paine.

“We received word from Bank of America that they will be awarding us a $65,000 grant and we also received a $50,000 grant from the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Educational Advancement Fund as well. So, great things are happening at Paine College,” Evans Jones.

Evans Jones said due to coronavirus restrictions, the Paine College community celebrated the news via Zoom earlier in the day and included the famous PC chant.