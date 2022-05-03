AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A Paine College graduate who is now a national stand-up comic has launched a national comedy tour for not only laughter, but to also address a major crisis facing America: gun violence.

Three-time BET Comic View comic LARRY “COOP” D. VEAL is bringing his comedy show called “LAUGH DON’T SHOOT” to the CSRA on Saturday May 21st.

LARRY “COOP” D. VEAL

Veal, a former probation officer, is not only a longtime stand-up comic, but also the founder of an enrichment curriculum & mentoring program for troubled at-risk youth learn called BE MORE POSITIVE.

The program, created by Veal in 1996, teaches sound decision-making and conflict resolution skills, as well as helping to bring solutions and resources that could address one of America’s major crises: gun violence.

The BE MORE POSITIVE enrichment curriculum and mentoring program has a track record of helping hundreds of youth get back on the right track with its mentoring services. Participants of BE MORE POSITIVE either attended alternative schools, were on their last leg of the school discipline cycle, or sentenced to community probation through the court system.

Veal kicked off the LAUGH DON’T SHOOT comedy tour with a packed audience at the Atlanta Comedy Theater back in March 2022, featuring some of Atlanta’s top comics, namely Kiana Dancie, A.D. Demmer, T.J. Johnson and Dan Glazier. Other upcoming LAUGH DON’T SHOOT comedy shows will take place in cities including Cincinnati, Nashville, Louisville KY, and is currently seeking sponsors.

“We are looking to partner with community leaders and potential sponsors to build and grow this initiative; and most of all, to make our communities safer for everyone,” said Veal

The Augusta leg of the LAUGH DON’T SHOOT comedy tour will be held at Ikonz Sports Bar at 1515 North Leg Road, featuring ATL comics Greg Langford & Christy Gavnell, and local comics Skyler Q. Andrews and Lorenzo Williams. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com. Proceeds from the show will benefit BE MORE POSITIVE‘s gun violence awareness and prevention education programs.

To learn more about the LAUGH DON’T SHOOT comedy tour and BE MORE POSITIVE‘s anti-gun violence and conflict resolution education program, as well as tour sponsorship information, visit bemorepositiveusa.com, email laughdontshoot@gmail.com, or follow LAUGH DONT SHOOT on Instagram