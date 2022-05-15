AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — It was a defining moment that pushed a man to want to spark change through laughter.

Three-time BET Comic View comic Larry “Coop” D. Veal is bringing his comedy show called “Laugh Don’t Shoot” to the CSRA on Saturday, May 21.

Veal, a former probation officer, is not only a longtime stand-up comic but also the founder of an enrichment curriculum & mentoring program for troubled at-risk youth learn called Be More Positive.

Veal kicked off the Laugh Don’t Shoot comedy tour at the Atlanta Comedy Theater in March 2022. The Augusta leg of the tour will be held at Ikonz Sports Bar at 1515 North Leg Road. The event will feature ATL comics Greg Langford & Christy Gavnell, and local comics Skyler Q. Andrews and Lorenzo Williams. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com. Proceeds from the show will benefit Be More Positive’s gun violence awareness and prevention education programs.

To learn more about the Laugh Don’t Shoot comedy tour and Be More Positive’s anti-gun violence and conflict resolution education program and tour sponsorship information, visit bemorepositiveusa.com, email laughdontshoot@gmail.com, or follow Laugh Don’t Shoot on Instagram.

Veal joining weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about the tour and how Paine has shaped the way he is today.