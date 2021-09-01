Pack a Backpack school supply drive underway

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- The 7th annual Pack a Backpack event helps Richmond County students have the supplies they need for the school year. It’s held after the start of the school year to fill any holes in supply needs for Richmond County students.

The event was originally held by Mayor Hardie Davis but over the years other organizations have become part of it.

James O’Neal, owner of the O’Neal Insurance Agency said he wanted to involve his business in something meaningful every year instead of just throwing an anniversary party.

O’Neal explained that even with all of the school supply drives at the beginning of the year, the Richmond County School System still has students who are not fully equipped with the supplies they need.

“Again, we just want to help families who actually are in need of help. So that’s why we try to give those supplies directly to the school system. So we’re looking for the crayons, we’re looking for the pencils, we’re looking for backpacks. This is an example of donations that are coming to my office right now to try to give to the school system,” said O’Neal.

O’Neal strongly believes the old adage that children are the future and he wants to do what he can to see them achieve success.

“I want to make sure, as best as we can, that every child that needs help with having school supplies to do well in school, gets it. Supplies run out or wear out by December, and I want to help them stay focused on their school work. The children are our future leaders, doctors, scientists, teachers, and citizens. They are our future, and are worth the investment now.”

All types of school supplies are needed as well as masks. Last year, the goal was to collect 12,000 masks for Richmond County schools and they exceeded their goal. This year, they hope to collect at least 15,000 masks. O’Neal said that as many masks as that is, the schools are likely to go through those very quickly.

You can drop off school supplies at any of the locations below from now until September 24th. There will also be a drive-thru supply drop off event on September 25th from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at Wheeless Elementary School.