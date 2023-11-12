AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The “Power Over Cancer” Summit is headed to the Diamond Lakes Community Center on November 18th at 3 p.m.

The event aims to raise awareness about the high incidence of prostate and colorectal cancer in the Augusta Richmond County and Burke County areas.

Inspired by personal experience, Reverend Christopher Leslie shares his prostate cancer diagnosis from March and emphasizes the importance of early detection for survival.

The summit, a free event supported by Commissioner Alvin Mason and community contributors, features Dr. Darrell Nettles from the Georgia Cancer Center.

Reverend Leslie reveals plans for a charity called “Men Need to Talk,” addressing copay challenges for diagnostic procedures.

The initiative aims to provide grants, funded by community contributions, to individuals facing copay barriers for essential healthcare services.

