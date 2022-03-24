MCDUFFIE COUNTY, G.A. (WJBF) – The incident involving a 7-month-old being attacked by an American bulldog and great Pyrenees mix has sparked discussions about what could make a dog aggressive and how to identify those characteristics.

“A child should never be around an aggressive dog,” said Nancy Kay.



Nancy Kay is the owner of Southern Souls pet rescue says it’s important for people to know the signs of an aggressive dog.



She says, “Can you take a toy away from them, can you have other people come over, have other people sit in between you and the dog, does that dog show any aggression. Does that dog jump over another person to get back to you. Do you have a boyfriend or spouse that dog try to get in between you two. All those are good indications of how that dog is going to behave with another child.”



She says there’s been a misconception about the Great Pyrenees. Many people think they’re naturally aggressive, but she says that’s not the case.

“They’re the sweetest loving kindest dogs there are. They’re not attack dogs that just want to attack people. You’ve got to worry about the mix breed, where they come from to begin with,” said Kay.



Kay has been rescuing dogs for 11 years now. She says that sometimes dogs can become aggressive when they have some sort of neurological issue like a brain tumor.

“She says, What you often see in these animals, that’s never reported is that they have a medical problem. You’ll see a lot of these animals aren’t up to date on their shots they haven’t been taken to the vet in a while, their older dogs they have brain tumors or they have something going on neurological in their spines that nobody has diagnosed.”



Kay says that’s why it’s important that you have your dogs checked out routinely by a vet.

“If you’re going to have dogs around children have an updated vet care every six months, always know the breed of your animal know the background of your animal and where they come from,” she said.



She also says if you’re looking to adopt a pet, especially from a rescue always go to a reputable rescue and they will have temperament tested the dog and they’ll be able to tell you if that dog has any aggressive