Owner of Frog Hollow Tavern to give free lunch to students

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The owner of several CSRA restaurants is aiming to help students and parents during this difficult time in the world, US, and the two-state.

Chris Wight, posted on Facebook about what steps they’re taking to make sure everybody is fed.

Learn more about the Frog Hollow Hospitality Group by clicking here.

Latest Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories