AIKEN S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken Public Safety is on the scene of a serious accident. Witnesses say there is a truck flipped over and the roof is caved in.

Two vehicles collided Thursday morning on Richland Avenue near Florence Street.

No word on any injuries at this time, but EMS is on the scene.

Motorists may want to avoid the area until the wrecked vehicles are removed.