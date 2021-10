AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – An 18-wheeler has overturned on Interstate 20 in Aiken County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, the rig overturned near mile-marker 6 westbound at the 520 interchange.

Exit 6 off I-20 is closed.

No injuries have been reported.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene, we’ll share the latest details when the become available.