Overturned 18-Wheeler Closes Windsor Spring Road at Bobby Jones

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently working an accident involving an overturned tractor trailer.

The truck lost its load of gravel on Windsor Spring Rd at I-520.

Currently Windsor Spring is closed south of the I-520 interchange.

Northbound Windsor Spring traffic has been re-routed onto Rushing Rd to Peach Orchard.

Southbound is being re-routed onto Peach Orchard via the onramp road for I-20 connecting Windsor Spring and Peach Orchard Rd.

Law enforcement asks motorists to avoid this area and use any alternative routes.