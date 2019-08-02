Overturned 18-Wheeler Closes Windsor Spring Road at Bobby Jones

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently working an accident involving an overturned tractor trailer.

The truck lost its load of gravel on Windsor Spring Rd at I-520.

Currently Windsor Spring is closed south of the I-520 interchange.

Northbound Windsor Spring traffic has been re-routed onto Rushing Rd to Peach Orchard.

Southbound is being re-routed onto Peach Orchard via the onramp road for I-20 connecting Windsor Spring and Peach Orchard Rd.

Law enforcement asks motorists to avoid this area and use any alternative routes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story