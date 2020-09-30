Over 50 new jobs coming to Barnwell County

A sign looking for workers, July 2020 (Nexstar)

BARNWELL COUNTY, Sc (WJBF) – Pine View Buildings, an outdoor storage building manufacturer, announced plans to establish operations in Barnwell County.

The more than $1.4 million investment will create 55 new jobs.

The facility is located at 990 West Main Street in Blackville, Sc.

The new facility is projected to be operational by early October 2020.

Individuals interested in joining the Pine View Buildings team should visit https://www.pineviewbuildings.com/contact.

