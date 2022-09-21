RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Atlanta Division of the FBI held a press conference on Wednesday to the announce the results of Operation G.R.A.C.E.

According to authorities, Operation G.R.A.C.E. was a three-month operation that they say took a large number of weapons and drugs and dozens of criminals off the streets.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, there were 119 felony arrests, which included 55 suspected gang members.

Arrests Part 1:

Gary Smith O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING METHAMPHETAMINE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVCITED FELON O.C.G.A. FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD FRAUD O.C.G.A. THEFT BY TAKING

Bobby Hamlin O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

Calvin Powell O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF CRIME

Alan Wilson O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON

Isaiah Brown O.C.G.A. THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

Ephelius Brinson O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVCITED FELON O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE O.C.G.A. SMASH AND GRAB BURGLARY (7 COUNTS) O.C.G.A. BURGLARY 2ND DEGREE (2 COUNTS)

Cordlra Calloway Griffin O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE

Deondre Hubert O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF CRIME

Fredrico Davis O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME

Kandice Brown O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME

Michael Burton O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

Latrell Sanders O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME

Myron Godbee O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME

Morocco Brown O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA (FELONY) O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME

Usaini Yunusa O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER O.C.G.A. NO SEATBELT O.C.G.A. DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Terrance Singfield O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

Traquan Thomas O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME

Tennille Cain O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME

Tyrecus Davis O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME O.C.G.A. UNLAWFUL STREET GANG ACTIVITY

Octavious Burns O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON (2 COUNTS) O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING HEROIN O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MDMA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME O.C.G.A. KIDNAPPING O.C.G.A. FALSE IMPRISONMENT O.C.G.A. SIMPLE BATTERY

Titus Travis O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME O.C.G.A. THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY O.C.G.A. UNLAWFUL STREET GANG ACTIVITY

Olajuwon Boyd O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE O.C.G.A. UNLAWFUL STREET GANG ACTIVITY

Quenesha Lewis O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE

Adrian Daggett O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON

Mercel Keith O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

Patrick Taylor O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

Devonte Jormane O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME

Horatio Bynes O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING METHAMPHETAMINE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

Daquan Rolack O.C.G.A POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A FIRST OFFENDER O.C.G.A. FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME O.C.G.A. DRIVING ON THE WRONG SIDE OF THE ROADWAY O.C.G.A. PASSING IN A NO PASSING ZONE O.C.G.A. RECKLESS DRIVING O.C.G.A. FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICES

Chase Russaw O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME O.C.G.A. OBSTRUCTION OF A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

Everette Credle O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE

Sandra Credle O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME

Joel Young O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME

Larry Sims O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

Santonio Lindsey O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

Carlos Keith O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

Kenya Bell (1st Arrest) O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MDMA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

Kenya Bell (2nd Arrest) O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MDMA O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. DRIVING ON THE WRONG SIDE OF THE ROADWAY O.C.G.A. FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS

Kimani Meekings O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME

Raekwon Everett O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE O.C.G.A. THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

Jermaine Taylor O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON O.C.G.A. FLEEING OR ATTEMPING TO ELUDE LAW ENFORCMENT OFFICER (FELONY) O.C.G.A. OBSTRUCTION OF A LAW ENFORCEMENT

Carlier Richard O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON

Jimmy McFadden O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A FIRST OFFENDER O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION CRIME O.C.G.A. UNLAWFUL STREET GANG ACTIVITY

Markell Walton (1st Arrest) O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

Markell Walton (2nd Arrest) O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF ARTICLE WITH ALTERED IDENTIFICATION O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION CRIME O.C.G.A. UNLAWFUL STREET GANG ACTIVITY

Jordan Curtis O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF ARTICLE WITH ALTERED IDENTIFICATION O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME O.C.G.A. DISTRIBUTING COCAINE WITHIN 1000 FEET OF A SCHOOL

Isaiah Glenn O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF ARTICLE WITH ALTERED IDENTIFICATION O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION CRIME O.C.G.A. DISTRIBUTING COCAINE WITHIN 1000 FEET OF A SCHOOL

D’eavon Gibson O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF ARTICLE WITH ALTERED IDENTIFICATION O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION CRIME O.C.G.A. UNLAWFUL STREET GANG ACTIVITY

Adrien Lord O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Trimise Jones O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF ARTICLE WITH ALTERED IDENTIFICATION

Part 2:

Antwavious Dawson O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF ARTICLE WITH ALTERED IDENTIFICATION

Zimbalist Hall O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF ARTICLE WITH ALTERED IDENTIFICATION

Traeon Perry O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME O.C.G.A. FLEEING OR ATTEMTPING TO ELDUE LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS O.C.G.A. RECKLESS DRIVING

Matthew McGee O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

Marcus Soloman O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING HEROIN O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING METHAMPHETAMINE O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING COCAINE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME

Robert Willingham O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON

Elester Foster O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE

Taneka Foster O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING HEROIN O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING METHAMPHETAMINE O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING COCAINE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME

Elijah Cooper O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING HEROIN O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING METHAMPHETAMINE O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING COCAINE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME

Kinyon Truesdell O.C.G.A. THEFT BY RECEIVING FROM ANOTHER STATE

Joshua Lewis O.C.G.A. THEFT BY RECEIVING FROM ANOTHER STATE

Montrell Landrum O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING COCAINE

Calvin Merriweather O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING COCAINE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME

Yarianna Franklin O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING COCAINE

Kerrie Orwen O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING COCAINE

Kwamane Coleman O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

Aquavias Nathaniel O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A FIRST OFFENDER O.C.G.A. PRINTING CHECKS KNOWING TO BE FALSE

Ahkeem Nathaniel O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A FIRST OFFENDER O.C.G.A. PRINTING CHECKS KNOWING TO BE FALSE

Lecadrick Collier O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING HEROIN O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME

Jmar Wilson O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING HEROIN O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME

Miguel Demmons O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING HEROIN O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

Andreas Holins O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING HEROIN O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

Deonte Booker O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME

Herman Murphy O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE

Travis Corley O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME O.C.G.A. THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

Marcell Blackwell O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING COCAINE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MDMA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

Mario Lawrence O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON O.C.G.A. OBSTRUCTION OF A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME

Quantevious Russ CHARGES: O.C.G.A. AGGRAVATED ASSUALT ON A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER (2 COUNTS) O.C.G.A. FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELDUE LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS O.C.G.A. OBSTRUCTION OF A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER O.C.G.A. RECKLESS DRIVING

David Forrest O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON

La’Edward Williamson O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE O.C.G.A. OBSTRUCTION OF A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

Authorities also report that there were 13 residential search warrants executed, 13 residential search warrants executed, 740 citations issued, 74 D.U.I. arrests, 537 warnings issued, 176 firearms, 603 grams of cocaine, 45.1 grams heroin, 1 ½ pounds of methamphetamine, ½ pound of fentanyl (which includes pills), 33 pounds of marijuana, 483 illegally possessed prescription pills, 47.2 grams of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine), and $214,763.