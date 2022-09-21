RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Atlanta Division of the FBI held a press conference on Wednesday to the announce the results of Operation G.R.A.C.E.
According to authorities, Operation G.R.A.C.E. was a three-month operation that they say took a large number of weapons and drugs and dozens of criminals off the streets.
According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, there were 119 felony arrests, which included 55 suspected gang members.
Arrests Part 1:
Part 2:
Authorities also report that there were 13 residential search warrants executed, 13 residential search warrants executed, 740 citations issued, 74 D.U.I. arrests, 537 warnings issued, 176 firearms, 603 grams of cocaine, 45.1 grams heroin, 1 ½ pounds of methamphetamine, ½ pound of fentanyl (which includes pills), 33 pounds of marijuana, 483 illegally possessed prescription pills, 47.2 grams of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine), and $214,763.