Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – Jerry Hollimon grew up in Augusta, but he missed it.

June 14th, Wednesday, is considered Augusta’s birthday, Father’s Day is Sunday, so does he know who is considered Augusta’ founding father?

“I can’t tell you who,” said Jerry.

Jerry was sitting in the Common with a big statue of James Oglethorpe, described as the founder of Augusta, but Jerry does not routinely check out the Oglethorpe bronze.

“But I know that statue down there James Brown,” he said

“You know that statue,” .

It’s something Oglethorpe has looked at for years, the James Brown statue drawing a crowd, posing for pictures just like today.

“I’ve a very big fan of James Brown,” said Johnny Thomas, from Chesapeake, Virginia.

“You’re taking pictures.”

“Oh yeah we’re taking pictures I heard about the statue,” said Johnny.

What they hadn’t heard about was Augusta’s birthday and her founder, also had a statue.

“Oh, okay wonderful that’s why we come down here just to get some history,” said Johnny.

Granted James Brown had hit records but on Father’s Day weekend, and near Augusta’s birthday Oglethorpe finally got in on the picture taking act.

“Like I said earlier I already took some pictures,” said Jeff Bostick, from Stafford Virgina.

“It will be his first pictures this year,”

“I’m sure, sure yes sir, definitely will be the first pictures for him, definitely

James Oglethorpe, or James Brown so who do you snap?

“Both of them, both,” said Jerry.

“The James Gang,”

“Thumbs up on that one,” said Jerry.

Oglethorpe the founding father, and of course the Godfather picture perfect together Out There Somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6