W-H-A-T-S up with this Wordle

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – Peach, P-E-A-C-H, it’s now the world of five letter words,

“I play most every day and Thomas likes to help me he likes when all the letters turn green,” said Audrey.

Getting green letters is the goal of Wordle.

A once-a-day game where you get six tries to guess a random five letter word.

With the game giving you clues to right and wrong letters.

“I kept seeing stuff online you know, on social media I kind of got hook,” said Eunice.

“I just enjoy getting on there and seeing how many times I can get the word I did it in three once,” said Brianna.

There are no prizes for getting Wordle right, but players can post their results to social media.

“Do you post your scores on social media?”

“No, I don’t like to brag,” said Eunice.

“I’ll text it to them I haven’t quite gone there but a lot of people do which is fun to see,” said Audrey.

But is really that fun to see a friends daily Wordle stats.

Do you care at all about their Wordle scores?”

“I don’t I really don’t,” said Vikki.

“Yes, who does.”

Though going for the green letters is highly addicting not everyone has caught the Wordle craze.

“I haven’t heard about it,” said Victor.

“No Wordle for you?”

No, no Wordle,” said Victor.

You got to get a little more tech savvy.”

“I got, I got to,” said Victor.

It’s nearly a religion, it’s Wordle and the word is good,

Out There, there T-h-e-r-e Somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.