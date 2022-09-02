WARRENTON, Ga. (WJBF) — In Warrenton, they’re talking Turtle, but not the animal.

“It’s just a big thing here,” said Danyelle Rus of the Warren County Chamber of Commerce.

The big thing is showcased in the city cemetery,

“I didn’t know that,” said Eric Bammann

I didn’t know that, ” said Nakendra Hudson.

The grave marker tells the story of David Bushnell, the inventor of America’s first combat submarine, called The Turtle.

It went to sea during the Revolutionary War, but Warrenton still gets visited by Turtle Buffs.

“We have had people come into the office and ask where they can find the monument, we tell them where it is,” said Danyelle.

But the Turtle has Warrenton moving fast, like Thomson’s painted guitars for Blind Willie, Warrenton wants painted turtles instead.

And Bushnell’s sub has talk of a Turtles Days festival surfacing.

“Oh, we’ll have Turtle Days, we’re looking forward to it,” said Danyelle.

The Turtle has Warrenton pumped up to party.

“That would be cool for a small town I think that would be great,” said Nakendra.

“You would like to get involved?”

“I would,” she said.

“Would you dress up for Turtle Days?”

“I would,” she said.

“Would you dress up as a turtle?”

I might,” said Eric.

Celebrating The Turtle, the revolutionary sub. They’re ready to dive right in.