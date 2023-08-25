AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It could be the newest addition to someone’s photo book, you know what I’m talking about…

“Yes, I’ve seen that,” said April.

“I’m not a big fan of it,” said Layla.

“Yes. I’ve screen saved it and I’m going to make a scrapbook page out of it,” said Janet.

This is ‘Bliss’, the default wallpaper on maybe a zillion computers and it’s considered the most viewed photograph in the world.

But Bliss now has competition from this:

“I just saw that last night,” said Michelle.

The mug shot from Fulton County of former President Donald Trump is going viral, it’s hot.

(Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

“It’s a marketing dream, you can do so much with merchandizing… the cups, the tee shirts, the pens… my God. It’s just a marketer’s dream,” said Celestine.

The mug shot sends a message of ferocity, and they say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so give this shot the vogue treatment.

“Strike that pose“

“I cant do it,” said April

“I have no idea and I don’t have the hair it just wouldn’t work,” said another Janet.

“Not bad”

“Not bad,” said Teresa,

“I use to be a nurse,” said Janet.

“No, umm…” said Celestine.

“How’s that,” said Bill.

“Not bad.”

“Best I got babe,” said Bill.

It’s the shot seen around the world, Out There Somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.