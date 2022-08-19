CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WJBF) — Mosquitoes, what do you think?

“They bite,” said Tonya Cook.

Mosquitoes bite?

“Mosquitoes bite, yes, they do,” said Tonya.

“They eat me alive I attract mosquitoes pretty badly I get them every day they’re all over me,” said Geremy Chadwick.

Mosquitoes just bite me so then I put a repellent after,” said Nancy Boozer.

You try to stay away from them?

“Yes, I try to stay away from them,” said Nancy.

People spend a lot of money to keep mosquitoes off, but they keep coming on.

“It’s been pretty bad this year, I think this year has probably been the worst honestly,” said Evan Gonsalves.

So, mosquitoes don’t get a lot of love, but they do have their day.

Talk about some buzz. August 20 is World Mosquito Day.

“Are we supposed to celebrate the mosquitoes? Okay, let’s celebrate them,” said Tonya.

Are you going to celebrate the mosquitoes?

“No, I don’t think so,” said Nancy.

Are you going to leave your Off, off?

“No, I’m going to put more on,” said Nancy.

“Itty bitty little bugs just all around your ear and stuff, they just aggravate you,” said Evan.

So are you going to celebrate World Mosquito Day?

“No probably not, definitely not,” said Evan.

World Mosquito Day on your list of celebrations, where does that rank?

“Very bottom,” said Geremy.

World Mosquito Day might raise a few black flags.