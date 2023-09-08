AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – It’s Aiken’s Makin, so A town is alive.

“Shakin’, and bakin’ in downtown Aiken at Aiken’s Makin,” said Michelle Harper-Meriwether

Annabel Greiner was at Aiken’s Makin, came all the way from Hamburg, Germany.

“That is a long trip taken.”

“Yes, very long,” said Annabel.

But it’s worth the effort. Look at all of this going on at Aiken’s Makin.

“There’s a lot to take in.”

“And the food’s always good,” said Christina Quarles.

Oh yes, there’s food to take in, like meat on a stick, I heard you could get some bacon.

“Yeah, it’s shakin’ with bacon,” said Christina.

Food is fun, and at Aiken’s Makin they’ve got the funnels, so you know what this means.

“I’m going to get a funnel cake. I’m going to be cakin’, hey,” said Michelle.

Check out this booth at Aiken’s Makin, it says the products are natural so you know what they’re not doing.

“We ain’t fakin’, but we do sometimes shakin’ I’m not bakin’ yet,” said Alex Sawyer.

So don’t be forsaken and don’t miss Aiken’s Makin, but you better get here early because it’s crowded at Aiken’s Makin.

“All the parking spots are taken, that’s a whole ‘nother subject for a whole ‘nother day, trust me at Aiken’s Makin,” said Michelle.

Aiken’s Makin, it’s like poetry, with a rhyme every time. Out There Somewhere in Aiken, George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.