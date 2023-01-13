AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — It’s a step upward for fans of public art in Augusta.

“It’s fabulous, I feel very, very positive about it is wonderful,” said Pax Bobrow, Arts Council Project Manager.

It’s phase two for the Augusta Sculpture Trail. Ten new works of art are now gracing the downtown area, this time centered on the Common and Riverwalk.

“Well, just like Augustans themselves they are eclectic, vibrant, and exciting,” said Bobrow.

There are two new ones on the 5th Street Bridge, one looks like a guy standing on a bowling ball.

There was also a shark, a closer look shows it made from old tools, surprisingly, it is not a hammerhead shark.

One called the Book Bench shows works by Augusta authors, a robot one is called hurrying home.

Then, there is the one called Without Limits; it might look a little familiar. It’s from the same artists who did Unstoppable, one of the four from round one that made it to the second phase.

“These are our babies and knowing people get the message we want to send out and they feel it and make it part of them is a wonderful experience,” said artist Lina Ocamposilva.

Another one left over from round one is Sun Lion, but now you know that looks like a TCU Horn Frog. Bulldog fans may want to moonwalk on it.

“Absolutely, next to it,” said Bobrow.

“Not on it?”

“Not on it,” she said.

So next time you’re in the area you can check out the new sculptures, or just dance on by.