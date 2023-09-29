AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s world championship softball back at Diamond Lakes.

“When they told us we were coming back to Augusta, I think a lot of people were excited,” said Aaron Sammon.

But with all these players and fans, Augusta had concerns about the restrooms, they needed to be all world.

“Especially for females,” said Brenda Cottingham.

So, pre-tournament, Augusta spent $850 thousand to remodel the restrooms. Yes. $850 thousand dollars.

“You can definitely tell they’ve been maintained very well,” said Eric Rios.

Thousands of softball players, men and women, Augusta’s eager to show off its world championship renovations of the restrooms.

“Have you checked out the bathrooms?”

“Absolutely not yet. But it is on my check list,” said Scott Samdahl.

“Get your behind in that bathroom.”

Before the $850 thousand makeover, they were leaky messes. So how are they now?

“They’re nice, very nice. I was surprised,” said Brenda.

“$850 thousand dollars nice?“

“No.”

“They’re alright. Normal bathrooms,” said another softball player.

“$850 thousand bathrooms!”

“They’re normal bathrooms,” he said.

It’s spruced up pitstops for the shortstops and other players as well, courtesy of the Augusta taxpayers.

A military salute.

“Yep absolutely,” said Eric.

Out There Somewhere in Augusta, George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.