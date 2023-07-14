Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – Shell Bluff with that name, what would you expect to find here.

“Probably shells or at least a nice bluff,” said Aaron from Alabama

“Where is it? I couldn’t tell you,” he said.

I mean this is Shell Bluff, there’s the old Shell Bluff Country store, but shouldn’t there be shells here?

“I would think so maybe they named it for a reason,” said Clifford.

“I think so too.”

“Ok I look around here I see no shells, I see no bluff.”

But if you get in the river, you’ll see the bluff you will see the oyster shells stuck into it,” said John who lives nearby.

Okay now we’re cooking, here is a river view of Shell Bluff, a bluff with shells.

“Are you going to go down to the river and get some shells?”

“No, they’ve been in the river forever been there a hundred times I don’t want none of them,” said John. But getting to Shell Bluff is not as easy as following the signs now a days if you want to see the town’s name’s sake.

“You’ve got to go up the river to get to it now. they closed the actual road going to it,” said Ronnie.

So, there are shells and a bluff, but they are hard to find but now a days what really sticks out is this old yellow store.

“You could call this area yellow store Georgia.”

“Sounds like a plan,” said Ronnie.

Well, we really don’t what to change the signs do we?

Out There in Shell Bluff George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.