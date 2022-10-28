ugusta, Ga (WJBF) They’ll make it past Halloween, but the clock is ticking on the ten downtown Augusta sculptures.

“I loved seeing them Augusta is like an arts city I think it fits the Augusta chic,” said Ernie Silva.

The sculpture trail displays were never supposed to last forever, but in the next few weeks the city will be bidding them a sad goodbye.

“They go home,” said Arts Council Executive Director Brenda Durant.

“Oh, when in January?”

“They’ll go home in late December and ten more will come in in January,” said Brenda.

But not all of them are going, at least three are staying Tamika Jefferson has a business downtown, this workshop looking one, is her favorite.

“The one at the end of this block, I think because I walk past it often it’s a little sentimental to me,” Tamika said

“The one with the screws, you like the screws?”

“I do,” she said with a laugh.

“This one, I like this one because it’s in front of my favorite bar,” said Ernie.

Well, somebody’s going to be happy the three scheduled to stay, are Jumping Jack Flash here, the popular Maestro and Student, and the ice cream bars.

“Good I like the ice cream bas as well,” said Ernie

But washing out, this one, talked about getting…

“No, I want the screws,” said Tamika with a laugh.

They’ve been something to see but soon it will be see-ya for most of the downtown sculptures.

in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.