AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s on the way: a new arena. So who should be on that stage opening night?

“That’s a hard decision, so like musical artists stuff like that,” said Christian Perez.

Yes, new arena! You’re in charge make the call!

“The cross between the country and rock & roll…now I could see a Trace Adkins,” said Bill.

“Patti LaBelle, that’s a good one right,” said Darryl Dishmond.

“I want to see Drake come to Augusta,” said Michelle Mitchell.

“PBR Rodeo,” said one man

“The rodeo all right I like it,” I responded.

“Paul McCartney,” said a lady who claimed to be from out of town.

“Tasha Cobbs Leonard, yes,” said an Augusta woman

“Get a big crowd?”

“Oh yeah, huge crowd. I’ll be there in the front row,” she said.

The new arena will be state of the art, so there could be AI and holograms, so past or present could get the gig.

“Anyone in history, I know it’s kind of a cop-out answer but the Beatles maybe,” said Christian.

“Rosemary Clooney, I saw her live and I would like to see her sing again,” said Angie Gifford.

“Michael Jackson, they have a big one in Vegas. Let’s bring him to Augusta,” said Michelle.

And speaking of Augusta, there’s no forgetting the guy with the statue…

“New arena…James Brown hologram,” said one man.

“Think it would probably be James Brown,” said Joe

“Have to be, right,”

“Yes,” said Joe.

New arena: who is warming up?

“Maybe Patsy Cline, what a voice,” said Angie.

That would put some feets under the seats.

Out There Somewhere in Augusta, George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.