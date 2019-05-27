Out There Somewhere...Pickleball

AUGUSTA (WJBF) - It's a game that is really growing... Pickleball! It's like a combination of tennis, ping pong, and badminton. The sport has a solid basis support among seniors who want to stay active. Today, the sports number one player made a stop in Augusta.

They've picked up pickle ball at Forest hills Racquet Club, a game many are not hip to yet.

Caitlin Barry says, After someone asks, what is Pickleball, the other thing they ask is isn't that what my grandma plays?

Pickleball players Natalie McCloud says, A lot of old people have started playing it. Young people think it's just an old people sport when the young people play it they realize it's not.

You're never too old to learn. These Pickleball players were picking up some Pickleball tips from the number one Pickleball player in the world....

It's a two-hour clinic with the Kyle Yates,so he's the number one male player in the world.

He must be retired

No! he's 24 years young.

And a Child shall lead them....

Kyle Yates Number one ranked Pickleball player:

I've been playing since I was about 15, I played a lot of tennis growing up I found Pickleball a lot more fun, just started playing more and more realized there were tournaments and prize money.



And these players didn't feel funny at all about getting their Pickleball tips from somebody born in the 90's

Sure yeah he knows a whole lot more than I do about this game.

Is your drop shot now a killer?

No, no I'm learning it !

Getting tips to make them better at pickleball... thats wisdom brought by age.

Is it tough to make some of these retirees mean enough to play world-class pickle ball

No they're all pretty feisty actually.