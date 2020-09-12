“Out there…Somewhere”Going with the flow at Flowing Wells

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – They came out today they’ve come here going back years.

“1986 something like that 1986,” said Dewayne Brown.

And what’s bringing people here for decades. “I’m here to get this good spring water we’ve been getting it for years,” said Dewayne.

The water is from the flowing wells Spring, and they are getting their fill.

“It’s healthier and every six months or so it’s been tested,” said Jorge Aguilar.

“It’s the freshest water around we love it,” said Demarcus Harris.

“I shower in it, I bathe in it, I drink it it’s my every day,” said J.R. Oatman.

If you want water, you can buy it by the case at the store. But these flowing wells fans come fill up and then haul those heavy jugs up ten very steep steps.

‘It’s a work out, yeah it’s a work out,” said J.R.

‘That’s why I bring my son football player with me it’s worth the work out,” said Demarcus.

Even in the middle of a pandemic they’re coming out for this water.

It keeps the virus away? “Yes, sure it sure does,” said Dewayne.

Is it a cure for the virus? “Naw I don’t think so I don’t think so,” said Jorge with a laugh.

But Flowing Wells Spring has been a cure for what ails you since 1930 so this is its 90th anniversary, let’s drink to 90 more.

“Yea if I make it,” said Jorge. Drinking this just might help.

Out There Somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6

.