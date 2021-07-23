Out There…Somewhere: We spy the watermelon guy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Pastor Charlie Lane is whistling while he works, selling watermelons out of the back of his truck, it’s a blessing.

“I love it I love it, I like meeting people,” he said.

Pastor Charlie has been selling watermelons for decades, he sets up in parking lots around the area, so his fans have to track him down.

“I think it’s pretty exciting we’ve been trying for two weeks to try and catch up to him every time I find the thing on Facebook he’s already gone for the day,” said Cheri Wilson.

When Pastor Charlie started there was no Facebook, now he’s on it, his watermelon fans track his movements on the Facebook page “I spy the Watermelon Guy.”

“The I spy the Watermelon guy following he has one point nine K followers and I’m one of them,” said Paula Wright.

“You’re kind of a Facebook star through social media.

“That’s all right being a star as long as I’m a star in Jesus Christ,” said Pastor Charlie.

He’s got sweet watermelons and a growing social media presence, but Pastor Charlie also knows a little singing help bring in the buyers.

“Bless that wonderful name Jesus bless that wonderful name of the lord,” he sang

Pastor Charlie, and his watermelons and Jesus, it’s all very sweet.

Out There Somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6