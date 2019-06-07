“Out There…Somewhere”: War Room, a mini WWII museum

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF) – Bill Barton calls it the war room, and he’s running out of room in it.

“Every time I see something that I can afford World War II, I get it and put it in my room here,” he said.

Bill has transformed his basement into a do it your self museum to World War II

“They saved this world, you know what I’m talking about. I just appreciate that so much,” Bill said.

From floor to ceiling, wall-to-wall World War II is on full display at Bill’s

Bill started this collection about twenty years ago…

Here a model of the historic C-47 “That’s all Brother” it led on D-Day.

And speaking of D-Day, there’s a helmet with the operation overlord insignia on it.

They were fighting the Germans so there’s two German military pistols on display.

“I don’t want to put Nazi stuff in here, it’s part of history,” Bill said.

On the wall of the War Room you can’t help but notice the giant painting of a B-17 and other World War II planes.

And with the touch of some buttons the mural turns into a real air battle with lights flashing and war movie sound track.

Bill is married and his wife Kay is on board with it all.

“I’m glad he’s doing it. Sometimes it’s overkill, too much, too much, but I love it,” said Kay.

Bill Barton’s wonderful World War II museum. He says he will be adding to the collection, his wife Kay will love it.

Out there somewhere in Edgefield County, George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.