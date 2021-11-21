“Out There…Somewhere” Unusual entrant is crashing museum’s gingerbread village

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s the time of the year again for the sights and smells of the History Museum’s Ginger Village.

“Yeah, we are really happy with this year, got some unusual ones, we have some traditional ones as well,” said Nancy Glaser, Augusta Museum of History Executive Director.

There are always historic gingerbread structures and that continues there’s Rosemary Hall, old University Hospital, and the Columbia County Courthouse, but there’s one crashing the party.

“It is very different,” says Nancy.

Yes, at the Gingerbread Village it’s the night before Christmas at the Olive Road Overpass.

You know the place where despite all the harks heralding low bridge warnings, trucks just seem to crash into it.

And In gingerbread form, there’s a panel truck hitting the bridge, Santa and the reindeer are there, stopping to lend a hand and there’s a deputy clearly indicating oh no not again.

It keeps it in the holiday spirit, it’s tongue in cheek but you have the reindeer, trying to pull the truck out of the underpass,” said Nancy.

This is the most wonderful time of the year but slamming your panel truck into the Olive Road over pass, is that a reason to be jolly is this a ho, ho, ho moment well maybe a little.

I think it’s hilarious and I hear people say they hope they can find a relationship as strong as that over pass.

Do you see what I see yes that trucks not going to make it and Santa is not going to like it Out There Somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.