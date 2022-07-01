AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s why you want to check this out in the first place.

“It’s fun it’s fun for the participants and the invitees that we use,” said Augusta Museum of History Executive Director Nancy Glaser.

They are back at the history museum, some of Augusta’s most iconic structures made from Legos.

It’s amazing how anyone could have this much patience or imagination,” said Lilly Turner, of Lincolnton.

Well, you don’t have to imagine the old Medical College out of Legos it’s here with people inside.

Order up its Sconyers restaurant.

And the old Widows Home, nicely Lego landscaped.

And you can also see both the outside, and the inside of Sacred Heart.

“The level of detail inside some of these, remarkable., and a lot of creativity that went into it and that is special as well,” said Nancy.

“Not a historic building but a historic figure James Brown statue in Legos if he steps on one. he will be on good foot.”

This exhibit is hot, so thankfully there is the Old Fire Station Number 7 on display. It’s fun to study these Lego structures but it’s work to pick a favorite.

“Oh jeez, I love them all, I really do I love them all,” said Nancy.

My favorite is Sacred Heart, I bet yours is Sconyers,” said Lilly.

Well, it’s the 4th of July Weekend so Sconyers, yes.”

Well, you can check them out and decide your own favorite the Lego replicas will be on display at the Museum through July 10th.

It’s super bad and that good… Out There Somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.