Out There…Somewhere: Titanic trivia, no if’s and’s or Butt

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – It’s the best way to drive over the canal on 15th Street. The bridge is more than 100 years old, but out of towners can’t get passed the name.

“That’s a weird name for a bridge, you know, definitely is,” said Terry Dent of Snellville, Georgia.

The Butt Bridge got a makeover a couple of years ago and with its lions holding shields and eagles landing on pillars, it’s impressive to see, but admittedly Butt Bridge is funny name.

“Of course everyone remembers ‘save our Butt’. I think it’s something unique about Augusta keeps us funky,” said David Peltier.

The funky bridge is named for Augustan Archibald Butt, aide to presidents who died on the Titanic.

The 109th anniversary of the sinking was April 15th, so Augusta…name someone who died on the Titanic.

“I can’t,” said A.J. Osborne.

“Oh I can’t name one person, don’t know anybody on the Titanic, not that far back,” said Curtis Cover.

“Can you name one person?“

“I cannot,” offered Kathy Ferguson.

Big hint, think ‘Butt Bridge’ named for Archibald Butt, the Augustan who died on the Titanic.

“He died on the Titanic and the bridge is named for him ,okay so I do learn something new everyday,” said Curtis.

So on this not so happy anniversary, Augusta be proud and go visit your beautiful Butt.

“We’ll do that,” said David.

Out there somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.