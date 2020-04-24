Out There…Somewhere: The line was in the water, not at the businesses

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – All these folks took the bait and went fishing…just as Georgia was re-opening some businesses.

“I had been in the house like 14 days so I figured I would come out for a little bit,” said Tony Harley.

They didn’t have to fish on this Friday…but they did.

“They call it fishing because if it was called catching everybody would be doing it,” said John Beveridge.

With the busines re-opening, they could have gone bowling, or gotten a haircut, they might have had their the finger and toenails done, they could have gotten some fresh ink…

You could have gotten a tatoo today, instead you came fishing.

“That’s right,” said John.

You can catch a fish, and you can catch the coronavirus, and now there are reports that a cats can get COVID, so does that mean a catfish can catch it?

“I doubt it,” said Tony.

“I try to stay away from them but if they bite my line I’m going to pull it up and get it,” said Antravious Wright.

No catfish at the nail place, but it could open.

How do your nails look?

“Pretty manly right now,” said Antravious,

So you don’t need your nails done.

“I don’t need my nails done,” he said.

They went fishing today, and nailed it. Out There Somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.