“Out There…Somewhere” Should you tie one on at Hardy festival

Harlem, Ga (WJBF) – Whether you’re downtown Augusta, or downtown Harlem Georgia, what you see less and less of these days are guys wearing ties.

“I have two ties and they only go to weddings or funerals,” said Mark Whitaker.

And there is a lot being written right now about the decline of the necktie.

“I try not to wear them if I don’t have to, I do enjoy them, but they’re hard to tie,” said Bo Jones.

At the Laurel and Hardy Museum in Harlem they have a lot of memorabilia of the comedic duo, but they don’t sell ties, and ties are not part of the dress code.

“I don’t have a tie on we try to keep it casual around here promote the museum and Harlem as much as possible,” said Museum Director Andrew McMahon.

Oliver Hardy was born in Harlem and one of his classic comedic moves was fidgeting with his tie, there’s even a name for it, the tie twiddle.

“He did this whole tie twiddle thing that he was known for Oliver Hardy was known for those things,” said Director McMahon.

In the fashion world the ties maybe on the way out, but for Hardy Festival should ties be in and on.

“I think it would be a good idea in honor of him,” said Bo.

You going to wear a tie tomorrow?”

“I probably will if I can get one,” Bo said.

“Maybe we should but I’m not,” said Mark.

But ties are optional, for the Hardy festival but that will make it harder to twiddle…Out There Somewhere in Harlem.