Out There…Somewhere: Shots are hot for some

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Lining up to get a shot, really they are!

“I think I have a few that are fearful and a few that are excited mostly excited,” sand Tonya Rolland helping out in the parking lot at a Washington Road vaccination site.

Call it vaccine fever! People are pumped up getting a does is like the most.

“That’s right I was excited glad to have the appointment,” aid Robert Greene.

“This is huge so now we can be safe to go eat to go be around others,” said Calvin Stevenson.

“Very fortunate it’s great I’m glad to get it going,” said Rob Rotger.

“Very excited this is something I wanted to hurry up and get over with,” said Reggie Johnson.

“It’s a little exciting it’s a little nervous I’m excited to get it,” said Sherita Roundtree.

Now with some vaccines it requires two shots to set you straight. so tell me where would you rather have two shots in the arm or in the bar.

“That’s a hard choice,” said Sherita.

“Both,” said Reggie with a laugh.

“We’ll go for two shots in a bar that’s good for me,” said Rob,

They’re getting their shots and because they want to feel good.

This is great this is what America needs because we need to get back to normal,” said Calvin.

They’re doing shots, for Uncle Sam, I’ll drink to that!

Out there somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6