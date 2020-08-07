Out There…Somewhere: Short changed, where’s the coinage?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – So, on the streets right now they tell me spare change is sparse.

“I’ve heard my friends say that like stores do not have change,” said Gabrielle Hunter

Sign of these times in stores they’re saying your coins are needed, what’s up with that?

“I think you got people hoarding it they’re trying to max it out,” said Anthony Stephens.

Whatever the reason now coinage is hard to come by. I mean right now. Do you have any spare change on you?

“No,” said Kolby Jones.

No change…because there isn’t any change.

“I have some in my car,” said Kolby.

“So you’re hoarding it.”

“Yes,” he said.

So the story is coins are in short supply so the laws of economics say that makes them more valuable. Supply and demand. So here’s about nine or ten pennies…would people stop and pick them up if they see them on the sidewalk?

“Yep. Why not, you know?” said Lawrence.

“Maybe a quarter, I can’t see a nickel or a dime,” said Anthony.

We’ll put it to the test. Pennies not from heaven, but from me on the sidewalk.

So, there they were on Broad Street. Free for the taking in the middle of a national coin shortage.

The pennies caught some eyes, but people just kept walking,

“Would you bend over and pick up pennies right now?”

“A quarter maybe,” said Kolby

But not ten pennies, even if you almost trip over them.

There’s probably good reason no one stopped. There’s pennies…and there’s COVID.

I guess that makes cents…Out there somewhere in Augusta, George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

