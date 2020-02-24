Out There…Somewhere: Raise a glass to cornhole

(WJBF) – Cornhole is king in Columbia County.

“Just out here to have fun with our fellow co-workers, our fellow businesses that are out here support a great charity, what’s better? Having a Friday off playing some cornhole,” said Dean Grizzatti, of Martinez.

13 local business and organizations taking part in this cornhole tournament.

“Our team was excellent, 21 to 7, we did pretty well, obviously, so we’re leading right now,” said Kenyannia Bridges of the Georgia National Guard.

The event put on by the American Cornhole Organization, yes thats professional cornhole and the local team that does the best in this charity event will get an invite to the pro tournament putting their skills to the test.

“So the winning team does earn tickets into tomorrow’s tournament and they do get to compete against the top players in the country. So they get to show their stuff,” said Frank Geers President of the American Cornhole Organization.

“Now do you think you got the skills to go pro?“

“Absolutely as long as I keep trying,” said Kenyannia.

Professional Cornhole, most of us know this game from back yard cookouts or tailgates where you have a bean bag in one hand and something other than a microphone in the other.

But cold ones…they’re part of pro-cornhole.

“We still have a beer in our hand we is still we understand our DNA is tailgating we love that,” said Geers.

Mike Schaffer is a pro cornhole player, one of the best seniors.

“There are people who can’t get up grab a bag without a beer I enjoy drinking me beer but I drink it afterwards,” said Mike.

Great game of cornhole I’ll drink to that Out there Somewhere in Grovetown George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.