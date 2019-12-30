Out There…Somewhere: Out with the old before the New Year

(WJBF) – “There’s going to be a whole lot more than this probably going to be stacked eight foot tall all the way out to the road,” said Chuck.

But a lot of trees are already here and Christmas…well just go over.

You know a lot of people start thinking about decorating for Christmas right after Halloween. The centerpiece: the Christmas tree. Then 48 hours later…it’s over. Look at these people in such a hurry get the tree out of the house… they left the lights on it!

But are these early tree recyclers too early?

Were these trees in your house decorated?

“One in one family members house, one in another,” said Rick,

And you’ve taken them down already.

“Absolutely,” said Rick,.

You don’t wait till new years?

“Don’t mess around…the sooner the better”, said Rick.

I thought you were supposed to wait until new years.

“Some folks do…some don’t,” said Chuck.

Your tree up or down?

“Mine’s down,” said Chuck.

So you’re a quick guy.

“Yep,” said Chuck.

These trees are heading out, though some will have to wait a bit longer to get out there somewhere in Evans…George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.