Out There… Somewhere : Now its beavers causing problems in one Augusta neighborhood

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – The good folks of the Glendale neighborhood have had it with all of the bad news the past few months. It just never ends.

“Trees are falling, there’s rotting water everywhere,” said Willie Adams.

So, on top of the pandemic, they have this plagued in the neighborhood. Barren trees, water flooding into backyards, they think they know why.

“And the beavers are damming up where the water flows, they dammed it up,” said Willie.

“Beavers?”

“Beavers,” he answered.

Wait a second, this isn’t Canada, this is Glendale.

Beavers.

“I don’t think Glendale subdivision and beavers are in the same sentence.”

“I didn’t either, but they say there are beavers out here,” said Reverend Thomas Walker, the President of the Glendale Neighborhood Association.

With all of the damage taking place, the call went out to city engineers.

“And we took a look at it this week. We determined that it was probably from beavers,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

There’s been a lot of trials and tribulations the last several months. Now Glendale faces another test.

Is there a prayer Reverend to get rid of beavers?”

“I don’t think so,” he said with a laugh.

Well help is needed because of a beaver, dam.

Out There Somewhere in Augusta, George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.