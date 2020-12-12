Out There…Somewhere: New decorations stream downtown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) -They’ve decked the walls in downtown Augusta, brand new holiday decorations are up.

“I think it’s really, really cool and I’m going to be back tonight to see it in all its glory,” said Sally Roberts.

City officials say they were approached some time ago by a group that wanted to put up some decorations, the city said go for it only finding out later the group was Netflix. Augusta is one of six towns in the country getting this present from the company.

“And I was very excited Netflix did this for us,” said Sally.

A man from Arizona in town visiting family was one of those checking out the Netflix show.

“She told me about it, Netflix I just wanted to come down her and see the display see how it looks,” said Tyshon Fulks.

The display has the traditional lights and wreaths, but it’s brought to you by Netflix so there’s promotions for some upcoming shows, but it’s not a bother.

“No not at all if they went to all this trouble, I just think it’s great marketing,” said Sally.

“Maybe this is just me, but did Netflix pick Augusta and the five other cities because our regular Christmas decorations didn’t measure up? Was this an act of charity in the holiday season?

“I like the idea even if its charity that’s just fine yeah,” said Tyshon.

But everything hasn’t been totally fine, city electricians were on the scene, something wrong with the power. But no worries about an electrical Grinch ruining things.

“Oh no I have every confidence that it’s going to be glorious, said Sally.

“You trust the electricians.”

“I do, said Sally

It will be a jingle jangle good time right Dolly, Out there somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.