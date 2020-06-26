“Out There…Somewhere”: name for entryway at The Patch honors Jim Dent

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s the entrance the golf course known as the Patch but this road is going to have a new name.

“Yes, Yes, Yes, This entryway here I already like it as it is, but after you go ahead and dedicate the name to it it’s just going to mean that much more,” said Steven Acevedo, a golfer at the Patch.

Saturday the covering comes off this sign and the road becomes officially, Jim Dent Way.

Jim’s introduction to golf was as a caddie in Augusta, but he rose to be a champion as a professional. And now the entryway to the course where his son is the head pro will bare his name.

“It’s going to be fun, fun is just like winning a tournament when you win you know how you feel that’s how I feel just like I won the U.S. Open it’s great being able to be recognized,” said Jim Dent.

Golf course entryways are important think Magnolia Lane now here comes Jim Dent Way.

“Jim Dent Way is going to be awesome. I get to look at it every day when I come to work. It’s going to be awesome,” said Dent’s son James.

Magnolia Lane is an iconic entryway where you see a more than 100 magnolia trees.

Along Jim Dent way you see golf holes including the 14th with its pond.

There’s some pretty algae on the pond now, but a couple of weeks ago it wasn’t green.

Red, reddish I don’t know what happened to it but it changed from red to green but it’s green now,” said Jimmy Holmes, a golfer.

But in golf red is good, means your score is under par.

“Yep and all that good stuff with it,” said Jim.

Good Stuff for Jim Dent way, he lead the way for others to follow.

Out There Somewhere in Augusta, George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.