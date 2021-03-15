Out There Somewhere: Murals now on arty Ellis Street

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Feeling good about the art show downtown. Murals…they’re are good thing.

“Yes they are. They’re a great thing. It’s great to see our downtown area is growing,” said Michael Williams.

The main mural right now is the James Brown one, but there’s a lot more.

James Brown may be the greatest mural, but it’s not the latest.

“No, no, I guess I would have been looking for it because I got out and I’m right here by it and I didn’t see it,” said Barbara Washington.

Ellis Street is sort of known as the back door for Broad Street buildings but it’s also now where you can find new murals.

“Yes you can,” said Michael.

Yes the latest downtown mural is this one that positively states ‘yes you can’.

“Just lets you know that anybody can do anything that you can set your mind to,” said Williams.

The new ‘yes you can’ mural is right next to one that states ‘please, please, please’, both on Ellis Street. So what’s your critique?

“I think it’s in the wrong place,” said Barbara.

Well sure you can put a mural anywhere, but what’s wrong with Ellis Street?

“You want it somewhere like a thoroughfare where everybody can see it,” Barbara said.

Well the James Brown mural took the prime spot, so these murals moved off Broad Street to the now arty Ellis Street

“Let’s call it,” said Michael.

We’re asking nice, please, please, please Out There Somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.