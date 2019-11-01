Out There…Somewhere: Monster storm didn’t scare off trick or treating

(WJBF) – The Herchig family was out burning off some of the candy they took home last night. In this part of Grovetown…Halloween is huge.

“The neighborhood really gets into Halloween. I love walking out everyday and checking out all the decorations. We had a great time last night,” said Tabitha Herchig.

“The street was full of kids, lined up with cars, everybody was having a good time. It was a good time handing out candy,” said Mike Powell.

Late afternoon, on Halloween, always an exciting time. The kids are suiting up, grown-ups are doing a little candy inventory…the anticipating the trick or treating…you should also check the weather.

The pictures tell a story. Late afternoon, the area under a tornado warning, it looked terrifying. Even for Halloween.

“People put some pictures out where the storm was just north of here, where a tornado I think was spotted,” said Mike.

“Oh my goodness, we were outside when we got the warnings and we rushed inside,” said Tabitha.

“It was interesting for sure,” said Tabitha’s husband.

Halloween, you’re suppose to be afraid, but even if your house is about to be picked up and crashed down in OZ, that’s no excuse, we’re still going trick or treating.

“Oh yes yes absolutely we’ve been excited for weeks. Tornado or no tornado as long as it didn’t touch down we were good.”

“It looked like it was going to pass, it was coming down pretty hard for a while,” said Tabitha’s husband,

“It was just a small funnel cloud,”

“Yeah,” he said.

The decorations were a fright but it was the skies that got really scary.

Out there somewhere in Grovetown George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.