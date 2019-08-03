Out There…Somewhere: Message in the bottles

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s their bag, baby…bottles. Why? Because they’re beautiful.

“Of course glass catches the sun, catches the light in your house and it’s just beautiful. So this is just gorgeous Americana,” said Ferdinand Meyer, who, among other titles, said he is the Chief Bottle Washer with the Federation of Historic Bottle Collectors.

Old bottles taking center stage as the city hosts The Federation of Historic Bottle Collectors 50th anniversary convention It’s international…

“Mister Bill is from Australia, just came up. We have people from England here, I’m from Houston,” said Ferdinand.

The bottles are the lure, most of these collectors started as kids, going to great heights and lows to find those old bottles.

“When I was a kid we’d go digging in old dumps or digging in outhouses or picking up stuff off of dirt lots,” said Corey Hohnerlein, from Savannah.

You’ve got different kinds of bottle collectors. Some focus on soda pop bottles, or something as random as sewing machine oil bottles or perfume bottles or Georgia beer bottles…

“Georgia didn’t have many breweries because it was a bible belt state, so they were only a few,” said Ken Jones from Lawrenceville,Georgia.

Walter Smith from Evans specializes in old Augusta bottles.

“There’s nothing more beautiful then that,” said Walter

“What is that?”

“That’s a medicine bottle, Swamp River Chill and Fever Cure,” said Walter.

“How do Augusta bottles match up against other area bottles?”

“We got good bottles, that’s as good as anything in the nation. I got people calling from California that want this bottle, that bottle, would pay a years college tuition,” said Walter.

And I use to just break bottles…this breaks my heart.

“l’ll have a couple bottles on my table. 40 or 50 thousand dollars,” said Ferdinand.

If you love bottles, check out the convention on Saturday. It’s going to be sweet.

Out There Somewhere in Augusta, George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.