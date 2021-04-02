Out There…Somewhere: Mel, The Mule, or the Masters Champ

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Oh man we’re on Broad Street, but we missed Mel.

Movie star Mel Gibson was downtown this week shooting his latest picture and it attracted a crowd.

We say aerial views of Mel

So the Mel movie reminded me of a couple of summers ago when the town was in a tizzy over Clint Eastwood who was filming the Mule,

There’s Clint we had his back

“It was exciting to know he was here and he was filming so that was cool,” said Karen Fulton.

And The masters is back again to playing in April, that’s cool and the last time it was played in April Tiger Woods was your winner,

Getting to see all three would be a hat trick, and if you did between Mel Clint and Tiger who would you most like to get a selfie with.

I would be cool with either one Tiger Woods I guess,” said Lashonda Cochran.

Clint Eastwood just because my dad was a big fan,” said Jenny.

“For a selfie, said one guy on Broad Street

“Yeah,”

“ I’m going to go with Clint he’s a legend,” he said.

“Definitely going to go with Clint,” said his friend.

“Tiger woods because he’s the G.O.A.T.,” said Alan Myers.

“Tiger woods,” said Ty Mercer.

“No question?”

“No Question,” he said.

Clint Eastwood yes I love Clint Eastwood,” said Sharon Rogers

“Now who do you like?”

“Mel Gibson,” said Karen

“Over Tiger and Clint?”

“I’ve always liked Mel,” said Karen

“You did not make Clint’s day.

A battle of heavyweights, Mel, The Mule or the Masters Champ.

Out there somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.